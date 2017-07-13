12 July 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Mozambique: Suzete's Battle - Women's Rights in Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

True gender equality might seem a remote dream. However, in Mozambique, small steps are being made in the fight for women's rights thanks to the passion and determination of women like Suzete Sangula.

The 18-year-old student activist has made it her mission to educate girls and young women about their rights, and teach them strategies to defend themselves.

In Mozambique, more than half of the women have suffered some form of violence. And more than half of the girls are married before the age of 18.

During her workshop in front of a group of students, Sangula explains, "We want social emancipation where we can also take decision-making positions. Where I can say no, and society supports me."

She pushes both boys and girls to think about the consequences of inequality and harassment and about what they can do for things to change.

She admits that it's very difficult to change people's minds, but she challenged gender roles at home and is confident of her abilities.

"It's frustrating. Sometimes I think about giving up ... My parents had a traditional mentality and I have changed their minds. Now, they grant me my space in society and at home. So other people will also end up granting me that space. That is what motivates me to continue."

Mozambique

Xavier Names 22 Players for 'Operation Beat Madagascar'

Mozambique coach Abel Xavier has named a 22-man squad ahead of their Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.