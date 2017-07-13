Malawi: Mutharika Don't Just 'Adopt' Madonna, Sort Dual Citizenship

Photo: Raising Malawi

Dear President Professor Peter Mutharika. Hello from the other side. I hear, well, from the grapevine, that you have adopted the American global music icon, Madonna as your daughter. Well done. It's not a crime to daydream.

But I am sure that, you of all people, know that as of now she can't be a Malawian, legally. All the same, nice try, Abraz; but I am sure you know pretty well that you and jokes aren't best of friends. Please leave these expensive jokes for your good friend's son, Daliso Chaponda.

I have, also, been wondering if you know that I know that you know, but just to remind you that, that little girl who was opening her medical centre spoke so well and with a great American accent and confidence than you and many of us, although she has only lived in America just a few years, and not a staggering fourty something years as you have done and most of that time lecturing postgraduate students, Mercy James, her brother David Banda and the twin sisters are Americans and no longer Malawians.

Your Excellency Sir, until your government changes the law to allow dual citizenship in Malawi, Madonna's children will never be citizens of their country of birth.

So, I just wanted to remind you that Madonna did not come to Malawi with her four Malawian native children, she came into this country to open the Mercy James medical centre with her four American children who are bonafied American citizens.

Furthermore, your Excellency Sir, David Banda has a dual citizenship. He is an American (his mother, Madonna's nationality) and a British citizen (his father, Film Director Guy Ritchie is British)

I just wanted to remind you just in case you have selective amnesia, Your Excellency Sir.

Your Excellency Sir, I humbly submit to you and your government to sort the dual citizenship fiasco as fast as a cheeter can run if powered with a concorde engine. You, Your Excellency Sir, as an experienced Mtchona knows better the benefits of dual citizenship to a country like Malawi.

Act fast and very fast!

So long!

Blakaka!