Zimbabwe: Guspy Warrior Nominated for U.S. Award

Dancehall chanter, Guspy Warrior has been nominated for the United States' Linkage awards 2017.

Guspy Warrior holds the bragging right as the only Zimbabwean dancehall artiste to be nominated for the USA-based entertainment awards. He has been nominated for the category of the "Best African Dancehall Artiste of the Year" with some top notch artistes across Africa.

"This nomination means success. I am motivated to do more in the music industry. It was always my wish to be recognised outside of my country and this is only the beginning," said Guspy.

Youth non-profit organisation, Hard Mashona Arts & Culture Trust has been helping Guspy to find endorsements and yesterday, he accepted a legal service plan which will cover both his family and band from a company, Legal Guardian.

Linkage Awards, according to their website recognise individuals in the music and radio industry for their contribution to music as well as their accomplishments in music.

In the "Best African Dancehall Artiste of the year" category, Guspy Warrior faces stiff competition from Stonebwoy (Ghana), Bobi Wine (Uganda), A2 (Gambia), AK Songstress (Ghana) and Frankie Dee (Kenya). Guspy is, however, not worried about the competition but is grateful for this opportunity.

"I am honoured by this nomination alone. It has taken me to greater levels and it shows that God has blessed all my hard work," he said. The date for the main awards ceremony will be announced later by the organisers.

Meanwhile voting is open for all nominees on the website www.linkageawardz.com and the rule reads '1 vote 1 person every 5 days'.