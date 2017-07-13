13 July 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo Orders Release of N1.6bn Relief Aid for Flood Victims in 16 States

By Omololu Ogunmade

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo wednesday ordered the release of N1.6 billion to 16 states to cushion the biting effects of ravaging flood on victims in the affected states.

Briefing journalists at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, who stood in for the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said the acting president had ordered the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, to immediately release the amount to the affected states.

Adesina said the money would be released from federal government's ecological fund account that is domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, the Minister of Finance will release the fund to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for onward distribution to the affected states.

He listed affected states to include: Ekiti, Kwara, Lagos, Bayelsa, Enugu, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Plateau, among others.

