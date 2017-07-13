Nigeria: Quit Notice - Igbo Will Only Leave If Asked By Serious People - Orji Kalu

The Igbo will only leave the North if asked to do so by serious minded people, a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said.

Kalu also said he will personally lead a war if any Igbo is attacked in the northern part of the country following the quit notice by the Arewa Youth groups.

He spoke on AIT's People Politics and Power, which was aired yesterday.

The ex-Abia governor said the Igbo were integral part of Nigeria and therefore free to reside wherever they so wished.

Kalu also described as "unserious," the threat by the Arewa youths who he said were seeking for relevance and commended the northern governors for condemning it.

"Anybody that touches any Igbo man in terms of (saying) that we should quit; the country will go into war, and I will lead the war if Igbos are touched," he said.

Prodded further by the programme anchor, Okhiria Agbosunremi, Kalu said "I do not believe that in 2017 we should be attacking each other.

"The quit notice means nothing. No reasonable northern elder will do that. Did Adamu Ciroma sign? Did Babangida sign? Did Abdulsalam sign? Aliko Dangote? When you say northern elders, I don't know whether Sultan of Sokoto, Emir of Kano, Emir of Zazzau and his likes are asking us to quit. If all these people come out and say we should quit, we will quit. We are not afraid of quitting, we have a place to go. But Nigeria's unity is more important," Kalu said.

While calling for more dialogue among all ethnic nationalities in the country, Kalu also dismissed the Biafra agitation by Nnamdi Kanu as "waste of time."