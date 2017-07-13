Uganda: Star Trail - Picture Moments With Bobi Wine

Robert Kyagulanyi was one of the various guests invited for the event hosted by ambassador Deborah Malac at the US Embassy in Kampala to celebrate the United States 241st Independence anniversary.

He arrived, albeit late, with his wife Barbie Itungo. They apparently were held up at a charity event and the afternoon rain made matters worse.

Another one would say they arrived fashionably late. With the majority of the evening's action done, they had all the attention to themselves. Guests and embassy workers decided to grab photo moments with the celebrity couple.

Even photo bombers were part of the action.

Question is, were they showing him love as H.E Bobi Wine the ghetto president whose songs are much loved, or as MP-elect for Kyadondo East?

Whatever; and how do we combine the titles? H.E Hon Bobi Wine, or Hon H.E Bobi Wine, or Hon Kyagulanyi... ?

Anita Beryl showcases in Spain

Ugandan fashion designers are enjoying a good run on the international scene.

The latest is fashion designer and haute couturiere, Anita Beryl, as the designer showcased her latest collection at the Africa Fashion Week in Barcelona last week.

The award-winning designer's vibrant and print pieces were featured on the runway that also included various designers from the continent including South Africa's MaXhosa.

The annual fashion event seeks to highlight the beauty that is African fashion to the world. Beryl has previously showcased in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

Jinja's Qureshi can whip up great malakwang dish

At Jinja Sailing Club, Noman Qureshi served us stuffed chicken breast with the complimentary Tusker Lite as is the norm for Kampala Restaurant week; teetotalers can opt for another drink.

A quick chat with him later after enjoying the meal, and it turns out that Noman is also excellent at cooking Ugandan dishes incuding matooke, groundnuts and malakwang.

He is a star chef who has been in Uganda since 2012. So, shame on all you Ugandans born and bred here that cannot even boil an African egg!

In return, he introduced some of us to Indian delicacies such as chicken tikka masala, and butter chicken masala, among others.

He said Ugandans experiment more during the restaurant week because of the drop in prices for selected items on the menu.

According to him, Indian food is the best because of the natural ingredients and he also revealed that without chilli, food is blunt and an Indian cannot enjoy.