Dar es Salaam — Social media users have reacted angrily to a UK-based Daily Mail online for referring to Tanzania's commercial city as 'fishing village of Dar es Salaam' following the arrival of Everton Football Club.

Many social media users started expressing their anger through social media platforms such as Facebook and twitter.

Shortly after Everton squad, including Wayne Rooney, who rejoined his boyhood club in this transfer season, Daily Mail online wrote, "... Wayne Rooney and Co welcomed by hordes of supporters as they arrived in the fishing village of Dar es Salaam."

This didn't go well with the majority of social media users, especially those from Tanzania. Some claimed that Daily Mail goof was a proof of 'Westerners' ignorance' of the African continent.

Social media enthusiast Maria Sarungi wrote "for real they have annoyed me, they think there are only villages in Tanzania."

Another social media user Mathew Mdeme engaged British High Commissioner to Tanzania Sarah Cooke.

She wrote on his twitter handler 'An amazing fishing village indeed with a UK high Commission.'

Before adding: 'Hopefully, the office of British High Commissioner in Dar Sarah Cooke will help correct this."

A social media user by the name of Musa took his time to correct Daily Mail by starting a hashtag #SomeoneTellDailyMail Dar es Salaam is not a fishing village, but one of the largest cities in East Africa.

Other social media users also expressed their anger towards Daily Mail online after it mistakenly referred to Tanzanian Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, as sportpesa spokesperson.

Mr Leonard Fumukale queried: "Are they serious, how they can do this?" he wrote in his twitter account in reaction to a caption of a picture with Dr Mwakyembe shaking hands with Rooney.

However, Daily Mail corrected some of the mistakes by referring to Dar es Salaam as a coastal city, but didn't correct the caption, which refers sports minister as sportpesa spokesperson.

Everton FC are in the country for a friendly match with Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia on Thursday as part of sponsorship agreement.