Photo: The Herald

Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo (file photo).

The Constitutional Court has declined to second a High Court judgment issued against Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo to pay Mutare businessman, Blessing Mangwiro, $1, 5 million which was seized by the police in 2012.

In November last year, High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu, issued a 14-day ultimatum to Chombo to pay Mangwiro or risk being imprisoned.

Justice Tagu's order came after Chombo had defied several similar judgments prompting Mangwiro to seek execution of government property.

Police failed to account for Mangwiro's cash which they seized as an exhibit when his alleged theft case was quashed.

He then approached the court seeking reimbursement and several orders were granted in his favour but Chombo persistently refused to budge.

The judgment empowered Mangwiro to attach state property as a way of recovering his money but he was blocked by part of the State Liabilities Act which prohibits seizure of such property.

On Wednesday, a full bench, headed by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, heard the case which was referred to the Concourt by the High Court. The High Court advised the highest court in the land to look at the constitutionality of the State Liabilities Act.

Justice Malaba removed the case from the court roll, saying it was improperly brought before the Concourt.

One of Mangwiro's attorneys, Dzimbabwe Chimbwga of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told reporters after the court session that they were going back to the drawing board.

"To us it's a simple process and what we are going to do is to just make another application this time seeking for a confirmation of the High Court judgment as opposed to the previous application which was a referral application to the Constitutional Court," said Chimbwga.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu is representing the state.