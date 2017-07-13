Photo: allafrica.com

Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena (file photo).

Zanu PF will no longer have a situation where members are expelled at the whims of Saviour Kasukuwere because the ruling party's national commissar has had his wings clipped, Gokwe Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, has said.

Wadyajena said this in front of a capacity crowd gathered for a preparatory meeting for President Robert Mugabe's youth interface meeting scheduled for Midlands next month.

"We are not going to encounter scenarios were people will be expelled from the party willy-nilly because some individuals no longer have the powers to expel people from the party. Their wings were clipped," he said in apparent reference to the under fire Kasukuwere.

Wadyajena also took pot shots at Kasukuwere's bid to give residential stands to party youths.

"We don't want a situation whereby some individuals in the party will use the parcelling out of residential stands to the youths as a way of toppling President Mugabe," he said.

Wadyajena said Kasukuwere must not use stands to woo the youths to support the party.

"You must not be given a stand to show your support to the party. A residential stand must be given to any deserving youth. That is the wish of President Mugabe and his deputy Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa to see that every youth has a place of his own.

"Let us reject stands which have been acquired by dubious means (hatidi mastands akasviba)," said the youthful legislator.

Wadyajena also used the occasion to defend expelled former Midlands Zanu PF Youth League boss, Edmore Samambwa, whom he said must be reinstated because he was framed.

He said justice did not prevail in Samambwa's case, claiming that the former youth boss had not been given a chance to defend himself.

"He is our chairman," said the MP. "Cde Samambwa was framed. He was not given a chance to defend himself."

"Samambwa must be reinstated back in the party. He is still our chairman and he committed no crime," he said.

Wadyajena said Samambwa was still working for the party in the province.

"He is still a true party cadre as seen by his actions. He is working for the party," he said.

Samambwa was part of seven provincial youth leaders who were expelled from Zanu PF after a barrage of attacks on Mugabe and his wife Grace and other senior officials. They also demanded that Mnangagwa takes over from the aged leader.

Wadyajena is known to be part of the Mnangagwa faction which is battling against the so called Generation 40 crew to which Kasukuwere belongs. The G40 is thought to be led by the First Lady.

The youthful MP has clashed with Kasukuwere during the parliamentary committee hearings over how the Zanu PF national commissar handled affairs when he was minister of youth empowerment.

Kasukuwere is currently under fire within the ruling party with his case being looked into by Zanu PF politburo colleagues.