Congo-Kinshasa: 38 More Probable Mass Graves Found in Kasai - UN

The U.N. said Wednesday it had identified another 38 probable mass graves in central Congo, where violence has killed thousands since August.

This would bring the total of mass graves found in the Kasai region to 80, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo said Wednesday.

The U.N. reports an estimated 1.3 million people from Kasai have been internally displaced and 30,000 have fled to neighboring Angola since a flare-up of violence in August.

The killing of a tribal chief by police and members of the army-triggered revenge attacks and counterattacks between the chief's Kamuina Nsapu militia and government security forces.