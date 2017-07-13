Opposition political parties under the newly formed Zimbabwe National Electoral Reform Agenda (ZINERA) said they have approached regional and continental bodies pleading for the establishment of an independent body that would oversee next year's elections.

According to ZINERA, they have approached the Southern African Development Committee (SADC), the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

Local elections are run by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) which the opposition say is infested with Zanu PF spies and sympathizers.

ZINERA is a modification of 17 political parties under the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) who are pushing for electoral reform with the disbandment of ZEC being one of their core demands.

Addressing his party's senior members during a political interface meeting he had with them in Harare, Tuesday, People's Democratic Party leader, Tendai Biti, said under ZINERA they have written some comprehensive documents to SADC, AU and UN seeking their intervention in the country's forthcoming polls.

According to Biti, ZINERA now has 22 political parties.

"Our committee on the international relations has started making rounds in the embassies pressing and stressing a point on that reform," said Biti.

Biti said Zimbabwe as a member of the international community should behave in a way that is in line with these regional and international bodies.

"ZEC is a captured institution and as a grouping we have made representations that the next election should be run through a conduit of a body put together by the SADC, AU and the UN.

The idea that an election can be run through a trusteeship is not new in Zimbabwe. In 1980 this country's election was run through a trusteeship; so we are not asking for a reinvention of a wheel but we are asking for something that has precedents around the globe," said Biti.

At the meeting, Biti announced that they were going to select house of assembly candidates the party wants to field in the next year's elections, a development which many think was going to compromise the much talked grant coalition negotiations.

"This is in no way going to affect coalition talks," Biti explained.

"What we have agreed in principle is that we should be able to field a candidate in every position in this country and those candidates have to come from somewhere, so each party has to generate its candidates.

Remember these positions are so many; we are talking of senatorial seats, house of assembly seats, the provincial governance which Zanu PF has ignored and local authorities. So, each party has a duty of generating its own candidates and this does not compromise the on-going coalition dialogue but it instead strengthens the negotiation process," he said.