Lawyer Christone Ghambi representing a Karonga Police officer Victor Chawinga, who is accused of killing a Botswana national Onkenme Ramasu last year, has rejected a post-mortem carried out by renowned pathologist Charles Dzamalala in the murder case.

Ghambi challenged an autopsy done by College of Medicine based pathologist, Dzamalala, saying because his client [Chawinga] was not present when it was being conducted; it was difficult to believe in its findings.

He argues in affidavits lodged at Mzuzu High Court that Chawinga was not informed of the exhumation for him or his representative to witness ot.

According to a report by Dzamalala, Ramasu died after sustaining serious gunshots.

The pathologist also indicated that at least one gunshot was involved and the bullet penetrated the body through lower neck structures on the body surface.

"For those who saw the autopsy being conducted by Dzamalala it is easy to believe while for those that were not present would actually not believe it like we do. Therefore, it is our plea that the eight state witnesses be paraded in this court and not Dzamalala," argued Ghambi.

Ramasu was allegedly shot dead by Chawinga in June 2016 around Kibwe Roadblock in Karonga, and his body was later found floating in nearby Kibwe river days later.

Chawinga is said to have done the act after knowing that Ramasu had stacks of millions of cash in his bag.

Trying to shield the whole issue, the police buried the body without the knowledge of the deceased's relatives.

But after Nyasa Times busted the crime a month later, the relatives of the deceased jetted into the country for verification and exhumed the body for a proper burial in Botswana.

Chawinga hails from Mchinanguwo Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District.

Hearing of the case being presided by Judge Esmie Chombo resume in three week.