13 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lawyer in Malawi Cop Murder Case Rejects Dzamalala Autopsy Results, ' Seriously Compromised'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Lawyer Christone Ghambi representing a Karonga Police officer Victor Chawinga, who is accused of killing a Botswana national Onkenme Ramasu last year, has rejected a post-mortem carried out by renowned pathologist Charles Dzamalala in the murder case.

Ghambi challenged an autopsy done by College of Medicine based pathologist, Dzamalala, saying because his client [Chawinga] was not present when it was being conducted; it was difficult to believe in its findings.

He argues in affidavits lodged at Mzuzu High Court that Chawinga was not informed of the exhumation for him or his representative to witness ot.

According to a report by Dzamalala, Ramasu died after sustaining serious gunshots.

The pathologist also indicated that at least one gunshot was involved and the bullet penetrated the body through lower neck structures on the body surface.

"For those who saw the autopsy being conducted by Dzamalala it is easy to believe while for those that were not present would actually not believe it like we do. Therefore, it is our plea that the eight state witnesses be paraded in this court and not Dzamalala," argued Ghambi.

Ramasu was allegedly shot dead by Chawinga in June 2016 around Kibwe Roadblock in Karonga, and his body was later found floating in nearby Kibwe river days later.

Chawinga is said to have done the act after knowing that Ramasu had stacks of millions of cash in his bag.

Trying to shield the whole issue, the police buried the body without the knowledge of the deceased's relatives.

But after Nyasa Times busted the crime a month later, the relatives of the deceased jetted into the country for verification and exhumed the body for a proper burial in Botswana.

Chawinga hails from Mchinanguwo Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District.

Hearing of the case being presided by Judge Esmie Chombo resume in three week.

Malawi

Malawi Mourns Death of Jazz Music Maestro Ray Phiri As Tributes Pour in

South African jazz legend Raymond Chikapa Phiri on Wednesday succumbed to lung cancer at the age of 70. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.