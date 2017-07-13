Dodoma — The government has said it will speed up the process of upgrading Dodoma Municipal Council to become a city.

Addressing the Dodoma Municipal Council staff on Tuesday evening, the minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene, assured the municipal council of receiving a proposal.

He said he would forward it to President John Magufuli for approval because the idea was good for it concerned turning Dodoma into the icon of the country.

Presenting the proposal to the minister, Dodoma municipal director Godwin Kunambi said they had completed the process by holding discussions at district and regional levels and the proposal had been sent to a further stage.

Mr Kunambi pointed out that the municipal council had met all criteria of becoming a city, including having a large population, as a result of reallocation of the central government. It had also improved infrastructure to the standard level as stipulated in the Urban Planning Act (No 8 of 2007).

"We have sent a letter to your office for that matter. As you can see, the municipal council has made drastic reforms, including improved tax collection," he told the minister.

For his part, Mr Simbachawene said he would not hesitate to forward the letter tabled by his subordinates for endorsement. However, Mr Simbachawene directed the municipal director to demolish all houses mushrooming without following the city's master plan. "We don't want to make a new city with slums. You have all tools, including those caterpillars out there (pointing at where the machines were parked), so before the proposal reaches the President you have to ensure everything is well-planned," the minister said.

He added that the municipal council must demolish the houses of those, who would fail to show their valid title deeds for their settlement in any area around the municipal council to pave the way for a well-planned city of Dodoma.

Citing what frequently happens in Dar es Salaam, the minister said the government had no money for compensation so every municipal council must be strict to make sure residents adhere to plans to avoid conflict.

"What happens in Dar es Salaam won't be repeated in other new cities. So, I am blessing the demolition of those,who have invaded and established settlements without following proper procedures," he emphasised. Shifting the capital city from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma is one of the fifth government's promises.