Tanzania: Mpinga Stripped of Traffic Roles, Now Mbeya RPC

TRAFFIC Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammed Mpinga (pictured) has been relocated to Mbeya as Regional Police Commander (RPC).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro told the 'Daily News' over the phone from Nairobi, Kenya, yesterday that DCP Mpinga assumes his new role as Mbeya RPC with immediate effect. According to IGP Sirro, the transfer of DCP Mpinga was part of the Police Force's ordinary procedures to improve performance.

The country's police chief could not divulge more information on the transfer, including the replacement of Mpinga, saying: "I don't have the name of the person who will replace DCP Mpinga because right now I am in Nairobi."

Impeccable sources hinted that the announcement of the transfer, including other transfers could be announced anytime from today. DCP Mpinga's transfer becomes the second publicly known relocation executed by IGP Sirro since he was appointed by President John Magufuli to head the Police Force.

Recently, IGP Sirro removed the force's spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Advera Bulimba, replacing her with ACP Barnabas Mwakalukwa.