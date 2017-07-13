Uganda: Musisi Blocks Lukwago's Salary Arrears

Kampala — Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago will have to wait a little longer before he can smile to the bank after Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director Jennifer Musisi once again dismissed his demands as "illegal".

Ms Musisi's latest position on the matter is contained in an affidavit she filed in court on June 14, blocking Mr Lukwago's salary arrears.

The affidavit was against Lukwago's court application on the same issue.

In the affidavit, Ms Musisi insists that it would be illegal to pay Mr Lukwago's salary arrears yet there is an impending appeal against Justice Lydia Mugambe's ruling which ordered payment of the same.

Ms Musisi further stated that the Attorney General has previously explained to Mr Lukwago why government can't pay his salary arrears.

"... that by reason of the matters aforesaid, I verily believe that the applicant herein is not presently entitled to any payments whatsoever," the affidavit reads in part.

However, she noted that if the matter is disposed of in favour of Mr Lukwago, KCCA shall settle all his salary arrears.

The news of the affidavit has angered Mr Lukwago, who in view of that, withdrew from chairing yesterday's council meeting at City Hall.

Mr Lukwago is demanding Shs563m in salary arrears.

Voicing his frustrations, Mr Lukwago told Daily Monitor that it was irrelevant for him to chair council meetings whose resolutions wouldn't be implemented by the KCCA technical team.

"The technical team is supposed to implement council's resolution but I am surprised to see that it's Madam Musisi who has filed an affidavit against my court application on the same," he said.

When asked to explain why she was blocking the Lord Mayor's salary arrears, Ms Musisi through the KCCA deputy director of legal affairs, said the matter was already in court and that it would be prejudice for council to discuss it.

In March, Mr Lukwago dragged KCCA to court, together with Ms Musisi, the Minister for Kampala, Ms Beti Kamya, and the Attorney General seeking payment of his salary emoluments of 30 months he spent out of office following his impeachment in 2012.

Lukwago woes

Mr Lukwago's woes stem from a protracted struggle with Ms Musisi during his first term in office over who should manage the city. The latter secured a court injunction to stop the former from accessing his office. The government later instituted a commission of inquiry led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and Mr Lukwago was found guilty of abuse of office, leading to his impeachment.