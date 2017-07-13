Nigeria: Dangote Donates N50 Million to Plateau Crisis Victims

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State said, yesterday, that normalcy had returned to the troubled Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of the state.

His assurance came as the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, donated N50 million to victims of the crisis, describing it as unfortunate.

Dangote, who said he was in the state to kick start the multi-billion naira investment in the state in the area of sugar and rice production as well as processing, said there could never be any meaningful development in a crisis-ridden area.

Reacting to the coming of Dangote to the state, Governor Ishaku said his administration had just started unlocking the potentials of the state, particularly in agriculture.