Uganda: The Crane Bank Affairs Enter Murky Third Phase

opinion

In 2016, Crane Bank spectacularly suffered a run on its deposits forcing Bank of Uganda to exercise its statutory powers to take over as manager. Crane Bank was kept open while being shopped around to different buyers. BoU is believed to have spent up to Shs200 billion keeping the doors open. The bank was finally sold to Dfcu, who in turn diluted some shareholding to finance the acquisition.

In 2017, Crane Bank Rwanda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crane Bank managed by Monday Edigold, a former managing director of Bank of Africa, was sold to CBA Africa, a bank in which the Kenyatta family has an interest.

Some things have happened in Crane Bank that are similar to prior Central Bank action.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Central Bank took over and liquidated Cooperative Bank, Greenland Bank and International Credit Bank. UCB and the much smaller Sembule Investment Bank went through a different process. UCB was put up for sale and after one botched sale to Westmont, a Malaysian entity, it ended up as Stanbic with government retaining a minority 10 per cent shareholding. Sembule Investment Bank went through a number of changes of ownership becoming Bank of Africa in which the original owners kept a tiny 2 per cent shareholding.

In the last decade, bank action has followed a new approach segregation of good and bad assets.

Bank of Uganda transferred accounts to new owners; Crane Bank took over the assets of National Bank of Commerce and Dfcu took over the assets first of Global Trust Bank and later Crane Bank itself.

This approach meant to bolster confidence in the banking sector, is not entirely within the spirit of the law, which has a deposit insurance mechanism limiting BoU's liability to a fixed sum for account holders in case a bank fails. BoU has used other tools in its arsenal encouraging broader ownership (the rule against concentration) and more capitalisation to weather bad loans, etc. BoU also approves audited accounts every year to give licence holders a fresh lease of life.

In the case of Crane Bank, BoU now publicly admits more than it has ever before that all these measures failed and compliance was worse than earlier thought.

In a bombshell published at the weekend in The New Vision, BoU now says there was always just one shareholder owning nearly 100 per cent of the shares. It did not mention how prior known shareholders exchanged their shares or whether they ever held shares at all. In terms of the run on deposits, BoU does not say much instead pointing its finger at a few large questionable transactions that saw money wired out of the bank. This is the Shs400 billion. They exclude other improper advances and loans some of which are off the book, which have appeared in other bank-customer disputes.

Members of the public and stewards of the economy are wary of this situation. How could BoU approve Crane Bank's accounts for such a long period of non-compliance? Mind you in Uganda, even a simple occasion like opening a bank branch is a BoU affair with fancy ribbon cutting, etc. For all the alleged gross misconduct and malfeasance, Crane Bank represented some form of hybrid. It had a dominant local face 100 per cent owner, a feat that even Dr Kiggundu never achieved at Greenland.

The majority of its branches owned actual land and buildings. It still remains a mystery how BoU allowed a local bank to have 49 out of its 50 managers as expatriates, but they were sizeable employer.

Profits whether bona-fide or illicit were mostly spent here. Even where the interest rates were unconscionable, the cause was the high cost of domestic savings mobilisation. The red flags should have come on immediately Crane Bank began offering 20 per cent fixed deposit with flag banner in upmarket Kampala more than the bank rate or cost of capital. This, like many things in Uganda, never raised a flag of worry.

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.