Uganda: Govt Financial Schemes Fail Due to Lack of Skills - Expert

Kampala — Most government schemes that are aimed at boosting income of Ugandans have failed due to lack of entrepreneurship skills among beneficiaries, a business expert has said.

Enterprise Uganda executive director Charles Ocici also said the capital given to people who are not prepared to carryout business ventures is wasted leading to losses.

"Private sector is ruthless because if you start a business which has no market, no one can go for a non-competitive solution. So all schemes of funds from whichever source must first address the business mind of the beneficiaries to be able to compete for the market," Mr Ocici said.

Government is implementing schemes such as the youth livelihood programme as an intervention to the high unemployment rate and poverty among the youth in the country.

Speaking at the Commonwealth national youth dialogue in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Ocici said there is need to equip beneficiaries with sustainability skills to enable them focus on productivity for wider enterprises to compete at the global stage.

The National Youth Council (NYC) organized the dialogue under the theme; Resourcing and financing youth development as precursor event for the upcoming ninth Commonwealth youth ministers meeting scheduled to run from July 29 to August 4 in Kampala.

Describing entrepreneurship as action rather than a skill, Mr Ocici said; "The country is experiencing the fall of big brands such as supermarkets because they have failed to compete for customers, employees and suppliers which affects fulfillment of their obligations."

NYC executive secretary Nasser Mukwaya said the dialogue was also aimed at getting views from the youth on how they want their projects and programmes funded and to create funding for entrepreneurship.

He said: "We are seeking for the views of youth leaders from the various districts on the funding options in addition to the youth livelihood programme.

We need other interventions especially those targeting young university graduates who form a bigger percentage of the unemployed group."