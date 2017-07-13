Uganda: Trade Minister Warns Ugandans On Illegal Trade

Ntungamo — Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde has asked Ugandans to stop exporting to Rwanda goods that are not allowed there as this may spoil trade relations between the two countries.

Rwandans have been accusing Ugandans of selling waragi, a local gin, to the county yet it is a banned product.

Speaking at Mirama-Kagitumba One Stop Border Post (OSBP) during the signing of a cross border trade charter recently, Ms Kyambadde also asked residents to stop using illegal points.

She told them to instead go through the established immigration centres and border posts.

The charter details goods allowed to be traded between the two countries.

"You now have an opportunity to trade across borders. Use this (OSBP) facility properly. Avoid exporting products that are not allowed across borders. You must avoid these illegal dealings to keep good relations with trading partners," she said.

Ms Kyambadde was reacting to comments by the Trade Mark East Africa country director Moses Sabiti, and the Eastern Africa Sub-region Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women Programmes director Christine Nankubuge Ndawula, who said most people fear to use the OSBP facility because of its sophistication.

Ms Kyambadde said to facilitate trade across borders, the Trade ministry will build 18 border markets including one at Mirama Hills and strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises.

She added that the OSBP will ease trade across the border by reducing time spent on clearing goods and decongest Katuna Border Post.

Mirama Hills village chairperson Rajab Muhire said the OSBP needs to be well publicised for people to know its existence.