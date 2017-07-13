13 July 2017

Nigeria: Rohr Threatens to Resign

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr is said to be seriously considering his position as head coach of the Nigerian national team and may tender his resignation as early as next week when he meets with the Nigerian federation leadership in Morocco during the CAF meetings.

The Franco-German tactician is said to be very bitter at the recriminations he has received from particular sections of the Nigerian football fraternity after the loss of the team at home to South Africa last month.

Sources close to the coach disclosed that Rohr is very frustrated at what he sees as 'meddling' in his work by the powerful Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation which seems to be making moves to curtail his power and hold on the team, and impose measures that he deems unnecessary.

"There was a showdown meeting between Rohr and the Technical Committee after the South Africa loss, after which the committee recommended certain things including vetting the list of players invited, and injecting new technical staff into the team, which the coach frowned upon," the source stated.

"The Committee refuted this and claimed that there was no truth in the said moves, including ex-international Garba Lawal who publicly denied knowledge of any such deliberations."

However, all seems not to be well, as the committee met again and stood by their position of including people in the Technical group of the ex-Bayern Munich defender, and calling for his actions to be scrutinised and approved prior to release.

Rohr has told friends he can't work like this, and had sought reassurances from the leadership of the NFF failing which he will have no choice than to quit the position.

Nigeria occupies the top of its qualifying group for the World Cup of 2018, and a win in their next game, at home to Cameroon, will all but secure a 6th qualification for the epic global event, scheduled for Russia.

