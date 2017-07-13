12 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Breeze FM Sues Nasarawa Govt, Demands N1.5 Billion Damages

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — The Management of Breeze 99.9 FM Lafia yesterday dragged the Nasarawa State government to court over the demolition of the radio station, demanding over N1.5 billion damages.

The lawyer representing the radio station, Ocha Ulegede, told newsmen that his client was praying the court to declare the action of the state government illegal and vindictive.

Ulegede said, "We are also asking for public apology and monitory damages of over N1.5 billion. We went to court to restrain the state government from carrying out further demolition of the property as we have on good authority that they are planning to demolish other structures."

He said the monitory demands included general damages of N1.5

billion and N17.8 million special damages as compensation for the 'illegal' act, as the government did not serve notice to the management of the station in a manner required by the law before demolishing it.

