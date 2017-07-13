13 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Father Puts Son On Sale to Raise Money for Mother's Burial

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan — Two 30-year-old men, including a father that wanted to sell his son for money to organise burial of his mother, were, yesterday, arraigned in Iyaganku Magistrate's Court, Ibadan.

The names of the accused were given as Haruna Sule, the boy's father, and his friend, Abdulfatai Quadri. They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and alleged attempt to sell his six-year-old son.

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty. The bizarre incident happened at Agbowo area of Ogbomoso on June 21.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Oriola James, the boy's father and his friend, AbdulFatai allegedly conspired to sell the boy, noting that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 509 of Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

One of the accused, Haruna, reportedly told the Police that his mother died and he was desperately looking for money to perform a befitting burial for her.

While pondering over what to do, he said he called his friend, Abdulfatai, to look for a buyer for his son, Saka Sule, in order to raise money for his mother's burial.

He explained further that his friend called to inform him that he had finally got a willing buyer for the innocent boy. However, the would-be buyer informed the Police of the plan.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran granted the accused N100,000 bail with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to August 31 for further hearing.

Nigeria

Fayose Threatens to Release Damaging' Photos of Buhari

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose has condemned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.