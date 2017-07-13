Nigeria: Father Puts Son On Sale to Raise Money for Mother's Burial

Ibadan — Two 30-year-old men, including a father that wanted to sell his son for money to organise burial of his mother, were, yesterday, arraigned in Iyaganku Magistrate's Court, Ibadan.

The names of the accused were given as Haruna Sule, the boy's father, and his friend, Abdulfatai Quadri. They were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and alleged attempt to sell his six-year-old son.

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty. The bizarre incident happened at Agbowo area of Ogbomoso on June 21.

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Oriola James, the boy's father and his friend, AbdulFatai allegedly conspired to sell the boy, noting that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 509 of Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

One of the accused, Haruna, reportedly told the Police that his mother died and he was desperately looking for money to perform a befitting burial for her.

While pondering over what to do, he said he called his friend, Abdulfatai, to look for a buyer for his son, Saka Sule, in order to raise money for his mother's burial.

He explained further that his friend called to inform him that he had finally got a willing buyer for the innocent boy. However, the would-be buyer informed the Police of the plan.

Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran granted the accused N100,000 bail with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to August 31 for further hearing.