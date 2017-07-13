Uganda: Museveni - Uganda Is Richly Populated

President Yoweri Museveni has said Uganda's big population is the country's most important asset.

Speaking in Busia July 11 as Uganda joined marked the World Population Day, Museveni hailed the NRM government for interventions that have resulted in citizens living healthier and longer lives than ever before.

"As I have said before, it is important that I remind Ugandans on a day like this that the riches of any nation are not in the soil or in the ground, but in its people," Museveni stressed.

"In fact if you look closely into history, you will find that a number of rich countries don't have natural resources, but they depend on their own people (human capital) especially if they are educated, skilled, innovative and have entrepreneurial skills. A good example is Japan, but there are also others like South Korea and Singapore."

The last Census in 2014 indicated that life expectancy in Uganda increased from 43 years in 1991 to 63 years in 2014.

The rapid increase in Uganda's population has been attributed to a combination of reduced mortality and increased life expectancy . Uganda's population has grown from 16.7 million people in 1990 to 34.6 million in 2014 and is expected to reach 40 million by next year.