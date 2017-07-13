South Africa: Water Restrictions Must Continue in Limpopo Despite Stable Levels - Water Affairs

Limpopo residents have been urged to comply with water restrictions implemented by local municipalities, despite the province's stable water levels, the department of water affairs said on Wednesday.

"As the winter season keeps us cold, dam levels in Limpopo are still satisfying even when there are no rains during this time period," spokesperson Sputnik Ranau said in a statement.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation still calls on water users to avoid wasting water and adhere to water restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities."

The province's dam levels were currently sitting at 77.4%, a considerable improvement compared to the 54. 6% the levels were sitting at this time last year, he said.

The Limpopo Water Management Area, which included major rivers such as the Limpopo River, Matlabas River, Mokolo River, Lephalala River, Mogalakwena River, Sand River and Nzhelele River and eight dams, was sitting at 88% compared to the 64.2% this time last year, he said.

The Olifants Water Management Area, which included the Elands River, Wilge River, Steelpoort River and Olifants River, and covered 14 dams was sitting at 73.5% compared to 50.4% it was sitting at in 2016.

The Polokwane and Luvuvhu water supply systems were sitting at 65.4% and 98.4% respectively, he added.

"Even though the water levels are still in a higher percentage, the province still needs to continue to implement water restrictions so that we can be able to sustain what we have until the rainy seasons.

"Water is a scarce resource and catalytic towards economic development and it must, therefore, be conserved at all times," Ratau said.

The major dams were all at between 59% and 100% full, he added.

