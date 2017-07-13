Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose has condemned Nigeria's acting president Yemi Osinbajo's claims on President Muhammadu Buhari's health status and threatened to release 11 current pictures of the president if the acting president, failed to tell Nigerians the truth about the ailing leader's health status.

Fayose's threat came a few hours after Osinbajo told journalists that Buhari was recuperating and would return soon.

Outraged at Osinbajo's claim, Fayose swiftly called a press conference at his Abuja private residence and expressed disappointment about the acting president's version of the story.

He insisted that Buhari was critically sick and that the government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had continued to hide the true health status of the president.

"If they go further and try to continue to deceive Nigerians, I will release about 11 damaging pictures anytime from now on the president's health," he declared.

Asked to show proof of his allegation, Fayose said: "I'm not going to prove that to Nigerians. It is him (Osinbajo) who said he saw the president that needs to prove to Nigerians. I have made the allegations and I have said it expressly that we are in the age of technology.

"So we have an acting president of a nation that has visited his boss that cannot show evidence of the meeting. The pictures they are posting on social media are pictures taken a long time ago. The acting president visiting the president that has left this country for about 60 days or more cannot show evidence of the meeting. It shows the president is in a critical condition."

When further questions were asked regarding the source of his information, the Ekiti State governor said: "Again, if they are not careful, I will release some pictures.

This will, in turn, create so many serious problems for this country. And I'm telling you again that I don't need to prove anything to Nigerians because they are saying the president is well, hale and hearty. But he has refused to come home in about 70 days. The office of the president and office of the government are offices that encourage the office holders to perform. For a president to have spent so much time outside the country in a year shows clearly that his sickness is a major one."

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said what Nigerians desired was a live video of President Buhari addressing them, not a visit in which no photograph or video was made available to the public.

When the late President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua became terminally ill, his close aides attempted to keep the details of his health secret.

The shenanigans of Yar'Adua's men angered the likes of the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, who was then the National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Action Congress.

In a statement issued on behalf of his party, Mohammed said the health of the president as a public figure could no longer be of interest only to his family and friends. He demanded that a daily briefing based on authentic details be provided by the president's doctors.

The request was brushed aside just as the request for information about the health of President Buhari is being currently ignored.

Osinbajo, on his return from London, had the opportunity to clear all doubts about the president's health status, but he chose to keep Nigerians in doubt.