Eritrea: Festival of Eritrean Community in Italy

Asmara — The Eritrean community members in Italy have conducted their yearly festival in Rome from 1 to 3 July in a colorful manner.

The festival which was officially opened by the Eritrean Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh and the Presidential Advisor, Mr. Yemane Gebreab was attended by Eritrean nationals from different cities in Italy.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, said that the yearly gathering of the Eritrean nationals attests to strong unity of the people and the bondage they have with their country and people. He also pointed out that the festival creates a forum for the nationals to discuss about their country and transfer the good societal values to the young generation.

Mr. Yemane Gebreab gave extensive briefing on the objective political, economic, social and diplomatic situation in the homelend as well as the activities demonstrated to foil the external conspiracies against Eritrea.

The festival was highlighted with different programs depicting the unity, beauty and strong organization of the Eritrean people. Different cultural programs, sports competitions as well as traditional fashion shows were featured at the festival.