1 July 2017

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt Freezes Negotiations With U.S.

Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir on Wednesday issued a Republican Decree freezing the work of the negotiation committee with the United states of America (USA), up till October the 12th,2017.

The official Sudan News Agency reported the decision without further details, but the USA President has issued on Wednesday an Executive Order (E.O) extending the decision on permanently lifting economic sanction against Sudan by three months.

The order said "The President's E.O. extends the review period for an additional three months and provides for the revocation of those sanctions if the Government of Sudan (GOS) sustains the positive actions that gave rise to E.O. 13761, including maintaining a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan; improving humanitarian access throughout Sudan; and maintaining its cooperation with the United States on addressing regional conflicts and the threat of terrorism."

