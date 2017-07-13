Giant killers emerge in Carlsberg Cup. At Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa, Azam Tigers suffered a shock 4-5 defeat to minnowers Cobbe Barracks FC who plays in the Premier Division of the Master Security Services Southern Region Football League through penalties.

The two sides tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Stain Pendame of Azam Tigers and Phillip Kishombe scored a brace each for their respective teams.

In Lilongwe, Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks also cruised through to round of 16 after beating less fancied Mtsiliza United 4-2 thanks to goals from Vincent Mphepo and Kelvin Hanganda who netted a hat trick.

At the MDC stadium in Blantyre, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Civil Sporting Club 2-1 in a highly contested match.

Nelson Kangunje was the toast of the day after scoring both goals against his former club.