Cameroon: Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery - Chracerh Continues to Enhance Skills

The 10th educational programme is currently taking place at the hospital premises in Yaounde.

The Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH) in Yaounde is currently organising the 10th workshop advanced course for laparoscopic surgeons in a bid to enhance the surgical skills of African practitioners with the support of international experts whose relentless contribution and efforts are priceless and worth emulating. While opening the four-day workshop yesterday, July 11, 2017 at the hospital, the Representative of the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Yaounde I, Professor Faustin Mouafo Tambo, said the workshop falls within the mission of the hospital to improve teaching programmes on endoscopic surgery in Cameroon while reinforcing the capacity of staff and hospital cooperation with developed countries. Foreign experts such as Emeritus Professor Bruno Van Herendael from Belgium, Dr Alfonso Rosetti from Italy, Dr Adel Shervin from the USA and Mr Karim Beikpour from the Islamic Republic of Iran will teach student doctors in the country to be confident with the laparoscopic type of surgery which has nothing to do with widely opening the abdomen as it is done in classic surgery. Dr Rossetti said, with laparoscopic it is mostly translated action as the surgeon is looking at the screen while working within the abdomen. In such a surgery, the surgeon needs to be very constructive and attentive on how to organise his brain and hands. Dr Adel Shervin from the USA said, gynaecological endoscopic surgery is a minimal invasive surgery as surgeons try to damage the patient as little as possible. According to him, this is because when the patient is widely opened during surgery, damages are quite extensive as the patient cannot walk or eat for some time. But with laparoscopic, just three to four little incisions (key hole) are required. Thanks to Prof. Jean Marie Kasia, Dr Shervin added they are in Cameroon to teach young doctors in Cameroon how to handle women with gynaecological problems with the most minimal risk of damages in the abdomen. Prof. Jean Marie Kasia, who is not just the General Manger of the CHRACERH, but also President of the African Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy said the course will provide surgeons with oral communications and discussions, hands-on training to master suturing; as well as live surgery over video conference in the course of a renewed scientific experience. Prof. Kasia used the occasion to announce the 2nd International Congress of the African Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy and the annual meeting of the International Society for Gynaecologic Endoscopy to be organised from April 23rd to 27 next year.