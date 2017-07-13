12 July 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Back-to-School 2017/2018 - Thousands of Textbooks for Refugees

By Louisa Kinyuy

The didactic materials worth FCFA 20 million have been donated by Cosmos to refugees in the East and northern regions.

In a press conference, which took place on Tuesday July 4, 2017, Cosmos Educational Press Ltd made known their intentions for this academic year 2017/2018, which is to donate textbooks worth FCFA20 million to refugees in the East and northern regions of Cameroon, and to give a 5 to 30 per cent decrease on all textbooks from Cosmos. During the press conference a press release was read by Christian Njock, in which he made it known that the textbooks had already been sent to these regions, as the concerned are displaced pupils and students of conflicting areas. This project is aimed at enabling students get more access to textbooks. With cosmos having 17 branches nationwide, they wish to collaborate with bookshops to make this a reality. They equally assured parents that the books donated are of the prescribed booklist for the upcoming academic year.

