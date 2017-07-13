Sudan: Al Bashir Freezes Negotiations With U.S. Following Sanctions Decision

Khartoum — President Omar Al Bashir of Sudan today issued a Republican Decree from Khartoum freezing the work of the negotiation committee with the USA until October 12, 2017. The move is in reaction to last night's decision by US President Donald Trump to extend the review period - originally due today - for lifting of US economic sanctions until that date.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that speaking on behalf of the Khartoum government, Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, expressed regret over the US decision to postpone review of the sanctions, saying "the American decision was not justified" and that "Sudan has carried out all commitments that should have led to the total revocation of the unjust sanctions."

The Minister pointed out in statements following Trump's Executive Order that "Sudan, as expressed by many an American institutions and by the EU, the UN and many regional and International organisations, has honoured all pledges as stipulated the five areas agreed upon."

The minister expressed scepticism that Washington's decision was "just a repeat of the attitude the Americans have been showing and repeating in a way that there is never an end to any situation."

He stressed that "Sudan has cooperated in all the dossiers in question".

No logical reason

He said Sudan sees no logical reason for such a decision which he said was totally unjustified. He expressed hope that the decision would be reconsidered and the sanctions would be revoked.

The Minister has renewed Sudan's commitment to implement all issues the two sides have already agreed upon and for which Sudan remains committed.