Sudan: Sanctions - National Unity Parties 'Hold U.S. Responsible for Humanitarian Impacts'

Khartoum — The National Unity parties "hold the US administration responsible for negative humanitarian impacts resulting from the extension of the unilateral American sanctions and the new decision that could have a negative humanitarian impact on the Sudanese civilians".

According to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Secretary General of the Council for National Unity Parties, Abood Jabir, said the US decision came contrary to the UN charters and the principle that calls for protection of human rights the world over.

"These principles urge for standing against injustice by states or organisations."

Jabir said the US decision is against all these principles and charters and makes them vulnerable to violations.

He said the Sudanese people are capable of overcoming the decision through patience and tolerance, unity of ranks, and steadfastness to overcome the negative impacts of the extension of the sanctions.