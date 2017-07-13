Sudan: Campaign Against Unlicensed Vehicles Begins in Central Darfur

Zalingei — On Wednesday the high committee for collection of arms and unlicensed vehicles in Zalingei in Central Darfur announced the start of its campaign in all localities of the state to conduct an inventory of the unlicensed vehicles.

Governor Jaafar Abdelhakam said that the committee will immediately begin enforcing the decision to collect weapons from people and legalise vehicles.

He said that the people will also deal with the collection of weapons in the event of granting financial compensation, in addition to the large number of illegal weapons which will constitute a greater financial burden on the state.

He said that the campaign would begin with preparation, information and voluntary collection process for a period of three months to be followed by compulsory six-month period.

The Governor said that the high committee for collection of arms and unlicensed vehicles, headed by the Vice-President, has withdrawn the second phase of the plan for compensation for weapons for fear of investing it for trading, as was the case in the inventory of Boko Haram vehicles when the customs Department granted opportunities for inventory, but that motivated importers of these vehicles to flood Darfur markets with these vehicles.