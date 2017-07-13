Sudan: Omdurman Eye Hospital Resumes Operations

Omdurman — The Makkah Eye Complex in Omdurman, where 34 patients were partially or permanently blinded in February, has resumed operations after a stop of five months.

The Khartoum state Ministry of Health announced that it has paid SDG 4.5 million ($674,000) to 16 of the 34 patients who suffered after allegedly expired Avastin injections. Avastin is injected directly into the eye to treat problems of the retina.

Dr Mamoun Humeida, the Minister of Health of Khartoum state told a news conference that 80 per cent of the patients have regained their sight and confirmed resumption of operations in the hospital.

He said that the arrangements for the running of retinal treatment and distribution of medicines to all hospitals have been completed.

After the incident, the Ministry of Health immediately ordered a thorough investigation and the closure of the Complex in Omdurman for new cases.

At the time, sources in Khartoum claimed that the medicine was expired. Dr Mohamed Abbas Forawi, member of a private therapeutic institution, told the press in Khartoum in February that all the remaining bottles and packages were removed from the hospital's stores.