12 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Omdurman Eye Hospital Resumes Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Omdurman — The Makkah Eye Complex in Omdurman, where 34 patients were partially or permanently blinded in February, has resumed operations after a stop of five months.

The Khartoum state Ministry of Health announced that it has paid SDG 4.5 million ($674,000) to 16 of the 34 patients who suffered after allegedly expired Avastin injections. Avastin is injected directly into the eye to treat problems of the retina.

Dr Mamoun Humeida, the Minister of Health of Khartoum state told a news conference that 80 per cent of the patients have regained their sight and confirmed resumption of operations in the hospital.

He said that the arrangements for the running of retinal treatment and distribution of medicines to all hospitals have been completed.

After the incident, the Ministry of Health immediately ordered a thorough investigation and the closure of the Complex in Omdurman for new cases.

At the time, sources in Khartoum claimed that the medicine was expired. Dr Mohamed Abbas Forawi, member of a private therapeutic institution, told the press in Khartoum in February that all the remaining bottles and packages were removed from the hospital's stores.

Sudan

US President - Sanctions Review Needs More Time

The US President has postponed the decision on whether to lift economic sanctions on Sudan until October 2017. An… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.