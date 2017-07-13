Sudan: UXO Detonation Leaves Darfur Teen in Coma

El Fasher — A 13-year-old Darfur boy is in serious condition at El Fasher Hospital after an item of unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated while he was paying on Monday.

Salem Abubaker Abdelrahman was on his way to farmland with his family. The explosion occurred at El Khereiga area five kilometres south of Zamzam camp for the internally displaced in North Darfur.

The Coordinator of Zamzam camps told Radio Dabanga that the identified object exploded while Salem was playing. The blast blew-off the fingers of his right hand and caused injuries to his face.

The Coordinator said the boy had a surgery at the hospital in El Fasher where he is still bedridden in a coma.

Years of conflict have left Jebel Marra, other parts of Darfur and other conflict areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.