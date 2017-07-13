12 July 2017

Gambia: Why Was the State of the Nation Address Postponed From 14 to 20 July?

This is the question that many are asking. The media houses received an announcement that the president was going to address the National Assembly on 14 July 2017.

The whole nation was waiting for the president to announce the legislative calendar of his government for this legislative year as well as to elaborate on the key reform agenda of the government.

Many young people have the hope that as they are being discouraged to take the back way scheme, they would be put in place to make them productive. Now it seems that the public must wait until 24 July to hear the president's address. Foroyaa will be there to give the details of the president's address.

