Gambia: Govt Termination of MGI's Deal Leaves National Team Coach's Future in Limbo

The future of National team gaffer Sang Ndong is up in the balance following government's decision to part ways with Multimedia Gateway International last week.

GMI, a Swiss company, tasked with kitting the national team with Puma wears, were also responsible for paying coach Sang Ndong's salary prior to their contract termination with gov't.

The development means Ndong's future is shrouded in limbo with the Ministry of Youth and Sports or National Sports Council still to address the issue.

Sang replaced Raoul Savoy -now The Central Africa Republic's coach - February last year and has less than a year to run down his contract.