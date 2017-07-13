12 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Govt Termination of MGI's Deal Leaves National Team Coach's Future in Limbo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

The future of National team gaffer Sang Ndong is up in the balance following government's decision to part ways with Multimedia Gateway International last week.

GMI, a Swiss company, tasked with kitting the national team with Puma wears, were also responsible for paying coach Sang Ndong's salary prior to their contract termination with gov't.

The development means Ndong's future is shrouded in limbo with the Ministry of Youth and Sports or National Sports Council still to address the issue.

Sang replaced Raoul Savoy -now The Central Africa Republic's coach - February last year and has less than a year to run down his contract.

Gambia

U.S. Govt Report Urges Govt to Investigate, Convict Traffickers

The Government of the Gambia has been urged to investigate, prosecute and convict traffickers with sufficient stringent… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.