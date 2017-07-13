Gambia: Football House Thumps-up Trio Over Moves

Ablie Jallow, Sulayman Marreh and Pa Modou Jagne are the subject of adulations following their moves to recognized European clubs.

Jallow, an 18-year-old reunited with compatriot Alieu Jatta at French Ligue1 outfit Metz, signing a five-year deal.

A former Real and GPA starlet, the U-20s' captain switched to Metz from Senegalese champions Generation Foot, feeder club to the French club outfit. He had an unsuccessful attempt to sign a deal with Serie A Chievo Verona last year.

Sulayman Marreh, 21, as revealed by Foroyaa Sport last month, inked the dotted lines with EPL's Watford who loaned him for the coming season to second-tier Spanish side Real Vallodolid.

Marreh, capped several for the Scorpions, is the second Gambian to don Valladolid colours after fellow international Bakary Njie now in Bulgaria's premier league.

Pa Modou, 27, left Swiss side Sion for newly promoted Zurich FC. The trio players' transfers have been extolled by the Gambia Football Federation.

In a statement issued yesterday, football boss Kabba Bajo said: 'We want to see our players in top leagues across the world, therefore, we are very happy for the trio. Pa Modou and Sulayman are key members of the current team while Ablie is part of the young generation that will be the future of Gambian football. We wish that more of our players can also sign for top clubs in the world,"

With this deal, Jallow could potentially be the second Gambian to feature in the French top tier after Abdourahman Dampha who had just a minute debut while he was with Nancy in 2014.