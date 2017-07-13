12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Delegation to Join WTO Begins Meetings in Geneva

Khartoum — Sudan's delegation for Joining the World Trade Organization (WTO) has begun its meetings in the framework of the fourth round of the Negotiating Working Group which will be held during July 11-14 under the chairmanship of the Minister of Trade Hatim Al-Sir, in the presence of the Sudan Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail and the National Negotiator for Joining WTO Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha.

The Minister of Trade affirmed Sudan fulfillment of all the requirements of WTO accession, referring to the directives of the National Prime Minister during his meeting with him before leaving for Geneva, stressing political leadership support for the issue.

The Permanent Representative of the Sudan to Geneva pointed out, during his speech, to the contacts made with states on a bilateral level.

He revealed readiness of the said states to sign bilateral agreements with Sudan a matter that will speed up the process of Sudan's accession to the WTO during its next Ministerial Conference in December 2017.

The head of the working group and the director of the accession department in the organization praised Sudan's efforts to fulfill all the accession requirements and stressed that the next meeting will be an important point in the accession process, where a summary of the facts will be discussed.

The delegation is to also participate in the WTO accession forum on the sidelines of the Aid for Trade Week, where Sudan's technical cooperation needs are presented during the accession.

During this period, the delegation will also meet with the WTO Director and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade, Development and Development (UNCTAD) to discuss cooperation in technical assistance and capacity-building.

