Sudan: Parliamentarian - Extension of Sanctions Is Unacceptable

Khartoum — The deputy at the National Assembly's Economic Committee, Salem Al-Safi Hejair, warned that suspension of the lifting of the American sanctions imposed on Sudan for additional three months will be a motive for the armed movements to refuse the peace negotiations.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the US decision will also encourage the political parties that are rejecting the national dialogue to continue in their position.

Hejair described the decision as an acceptable step.

He expressed his apprehension that the US decision extending that sanction would lead to withdrawal of the foreign companies that intend to invest from operating in Sudan.

He expressed his opinion that the United States would not its sanctions on Sudan unless its own goals behind these sanction are realized.