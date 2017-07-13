12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliamentarian - Extension of Sanctions Is Unacceptable

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/The East African
Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir

Khartoum — The deputy at the National Assembly's Economic Committee, Salem Al-Safi Hejair, warned that suspension of the lifting of the American sanctions imposed on Sudan for additional three months will be a motive for the armed movements to refuse the peace negotiations.

He said in a statement to SUNA that the US decision will also encourage the political parties that are rejecting the national dialogue to continue in their position.

Hejair described the decision as an acceptable step.

He expressed his apprehension that the US decision extending that sanction would lead to withdrawal of the foreign companies that intend to invest from operating in Sudan.

He expressed his opinion that the United States would not its sanctions on Sudan unless its own goals behind these sanction are realized.

More on This

Foreign Affairs Minister - American Decision Unjustified, Sudan Honored Its Commitments

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, has expressed regret over the recent American decision to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.