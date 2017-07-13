Sudan: Foreign Affairs Minister - American Decision Unjustified, Sudan Honored Its Commitments

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, has expressed regret over the recent American decision to postpone review of the sanctions imposed on the Sudan, saying the American decision was not justified and that the Sudan has carried out all commitments that should have led to the total revocation of the unjust sanctions.

The Minister pointed out in statements that following the American move that the Sudan, as expressed by many an American institutions and by the EU, the UN and many regional and International organizations, has honored all pledges as stipulated the five areas agreed upon.

The minister expressed skepticism that the American decision was just a repeat of the attitude the Americans have been showing and repeating in a way that there is never an end to any situation.

He stressed that the Sudan has cooperated in all the dossiers in question.

He said Sudan sees no logical reason for such a decision which he said was totally unjustified. He expressed hope that the decision would be reconsidered and the sanctions would be revoked.

The Minister has renewed Sudan's commitment to implement all issues the two sides have already agreed upon and for which Sudan remains committed.