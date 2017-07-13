Sudan: Minister, UN Agencies' Discuss Aspects of Development Cooperation

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman discussed, at his ministry's Office Wednesday, with the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Agencies in Sudan Ms. Marta Radius the aspects of joint development cooperation between Sudan and United Nations agencies.

The meeting was fruitful, in which several development projects that could benefit Sudan were discussed within the context of the United Nations Development Assistance for the development of the center and the states, said Sumaya O'kud, the State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation.

The minister said that meeting was an opportunity to brief the UN Resident Coordinator on the role of the Ministry of International Cooperation and its efforts in the implementation of the sustainable development goals, the role of donors in supporting the implementation mechanisms of development goals through smart partnerships with all parties and the process of transition from relief to development.

For her part, Ms. Radius stressed that the United Nations organizations have been working in full coordination with the Ministry of International Cooperation and to include the development goals in the country programs of the United Nations organizations for the next stage, adding that the organizations will play great roles in providing everything that could happen economic development such as programs and projects according to the needs and priorities of the beneficiaries.

It was agreed that there would be periodic meetings to promote joint development cooperation between the Sudan and the United Nations at all levels related to the economic and social development and provision of programs in the field of capacity building for the Ministry.