12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Receives Undersecretary of the Presidency

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic and chairman of the higher committee for the decentralized government, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace the Undersecretary of the Presidency, Tariq Haj Ali, in presence of the Secretary General of the Federal Government Chamber, Siddiq Gumaa

The meeting discussed implementation of the recommendations of the Conference for Assessment of the Federal Government Experiment which was held last year.

The meeting also tackled the federal government experiment since the independence and its compliance with the political, economic and social developments.

