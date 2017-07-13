12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Jabir Say National Unity Parties Council Holds U.S. Administration Responsible for Humanitarian Repercussions

Khartoum — The National Unity parties hold the American administration responsible for the negative humanitarian impacts resulting from the extension of the unilateral American sanctions and the new decision that could have negative humanitarian impact on the Sudanese civilians.

The Secretary General of the Council for National Unity Parties, Abood Jabir, said the American decision came contrary to the UN charter sand the principle that call for protection of human rights the world over.

He said these principles urge for standing against injustice by states or organizations.

He said the American decision is against all these principles and charter and makes them vulnerable to violations.

He said the Sudanese people are capable of overcoming the decision through patience and tolerance, unity of ranks and steadfastness to overcome the negative impacts of the extension of the sanctions.

