12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Sudan to Host Meeting of African Parliamentarians' Network On Development Evaluation (APNODE)

Khartoum — The Sudan is due to host during the period 15-17 of current month, the third annual general meeting of the African Parliamentarians' Network on Development Evaluation (APNODE).

The meeting will addressed by the chairman of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer and the network chairman the Cameroni National Roger Mbasssa Nadine.

The higher committee for preparations has completed the required arrangements for the inauguration of the event at the Friendship Hall, with the participation of 19 member countries in addition to experts and African and non-African partners.

The vision of the (APNODE) is to enhance effectiveness of development and the comprehensive growth in the African continent. It targets the establishment of a forum for the support of the African parliament to benefit from the results of the development evaluation a matter that assists the support of good governance, and economic growth all over the African continent.

The objective of APNODE is to raise the awareness and the knowledge of the African parliamentarian via the enhancement of their capacity to improve their oversight, policy making, and national decision making by ensuring it is evidence-based. The network also works to bridge the gap between evaluators (who provide impartial evidence) and parliamentarians; encourage parliamentarians to institutionalize evaluations; and support them in ensuring that evaluations conducted at country level are responsive to the needs of women and vulnerable groups.

