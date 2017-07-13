12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Higher Committee for Support of Refugees From S-Sudan Reviews Reports of Convoys Support

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the Support of Refugees from the State of South Sudan held its 6th meeting at the premises of the Islamic Dawa (call) Organization chaired by Marshal Abdul Rahman Suwar Al Dahab.

The meeting has reviewed the reports of the assistant and support conveys carried during the past period including the convoys of the Sudanese Woman's General Union to White Nile State, the convoy of Hamam (pigeon) Al-Salam Organization and other convoys.

The meeting also heard to a report on the humanitarian situations in the state of South Sudan where the report indicated the improvement in this regard as a result of the humanitarian interventions in the past period, expecting more improvement in the same time.

The chairman of the organization has called for the inclusion of the hosting communities to refugees in the bordering states in the coming period besides the convoys of the watery diarrhea support in the refugee's camps and the affected areas.

