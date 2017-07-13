Sudan: WTO Commends Sudan's Efforts to Join WTO

Khartoum — The Head of the Negotiating Team and the Director of the Accession Department at the World Trade Organization (WTO) praised Sudan's efforts to meet all the requirements of joining the organization.

At the first meeting in Geneva with the Sudanese delegation to the negotiation on joining to the World Trade Organization (WTO) headed by the Minister of Trade Hatim Al-Sir and the Head of the National Technical Negotiating Delegation Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha, the two officials stressed that the meeting constituted an important point in the accession process, where the summary of facts is to be discussed prior to the preparation of the report of the working group to be presented at the next meeting.

The head of the delegation and Minister of Trade Hatim Al-Sir reiterated readiness of the Sudan to meet all the requirements of accession, stressing the impetus of the political leadership of the country in this direction.

Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail, the Permanent Representative of the Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva, said that contacts with the countries at the bilateral level confirmed their readiness to sign bilateral agreements with Sudan, which will contribute to speeding up Sudan's accession to the Organization during the next WTO Ministerial Conference in December 2017.

Dr. Hassan Ahmed Taha, the National Negotiator on Accession to WTO, said that the Sudan delegation started its consultations with the meeting of the Head of the Negotiating Team and the WTO Secretariat of the Accession Department to prepare for bilateral and multilateral meetings in the framework of the fourth round of the negotiating team in Geneva during the 11-14 of the current July, pointing out that the delegation participates in the WTO Accession Forum on the sidelines of the week of the Assistance for Trade, where the Sudan needs in the field of technical cooperation are to be presented during and after accession. The delegation is to meet during this period with the Director of the World Trade Organization and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to discuss cooperation in the field of technical assistance for capacity building. The delegation will also participate in the Secretariat of the Integrated Framework Program meeting, while bilateral talks with the United States and Kenya will begin Wednesday.

The Sudan Negotiating Delegation includes the General Secretary of the General Secretariat of the World Trade Dr. Yassin Issa, the Sudan Ambassador in Geneva Kamal Jabbara and a number of specialists in the relevant fields.