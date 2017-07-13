12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of North Darfur Affirms State's Concern in Collecting Weapons From Citizens and Restricting Them to Regular Forces

Al-Fashir — The Wali (Governor) of the state of North Darfur, Abdul Wahid Yousif Ibrahim, stressed the state's concern in collecting weapons from the hands of the citizens in Darfur and restricting them to the regular forces.

He pointed out to the formation of a higher committee for collecting weapons by the President of the Republic, beside the establishment of subcommittees in Darfur states for the same purpose, he reiterates his government's forward move to enhance security and stability and establishment the State's sovereignty and the rule of law in accordance with the directives of the President of the Republic.

He stressed that the security is a key issue for the realization of the development and the different services in the area.

During his address to the citizens of Kafout area in Al Fashir locality, Wednesday, accompanied by the state's security committee and the commissioner of Al Fashir locality, he called upon the citizens to take part in realizing peace, support the mechanisms of protection of the agricultural season to prevent conflicts between the herdsmen and farmers, besides the opening of the Masarat (tracks) and the main roads, hailing in the same time the security improvement achieved in the area.

On his part, the commissioner of Al Fashier locality, Al Tejani Abd Alla Salih said that the expansion of the security circle has support coexistence between components of the area appreciating the citizens' cooperation with the joint operation room.

The Wali governor and members of the state's security committee, and the commissioner of Al Fasher locality have inspected work in Al Fashir-Koutom road, and have held meetings with the local administration to discuss arrangements for preservation of security.

