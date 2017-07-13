12 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Higher Committee Reviews Enhancement of Commodities Required By China, Russia, India, Brazil, South Africa

Khartoum — The higher committee for Sudan relations with China, Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil Wednesday held a meeting at the Republican Palace under chairman of the committee's deputy chairman, Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Jaz said that the meeting has discussed the study prepared by the technical committee for development of the exports to these countries, especially that the exports to these countries are exempted from customs and because these countries are considered important trade markets and economic gatherings.

He said that the meeting has focused on the importance of determining and enhancing the commodities required by these countries.

