Sudan: Finance Ministry - Completion of Arrangements to Expand States' Integrated Financial System

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has outlined the necessary arrangements to expand the country's integrated financial system.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance Economic Planning and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Computerization of Financial and Accounting Systems and Billing Dr. Abdel-Rahman Dirar expected that the launch phase of the expansion of the use of the system to begin during the near future, explaining that the integrated financial system covers all the country's financial transactions and provides financial control capabilities required to strengthen the mandate of the Ministry of Finance on public funds as well as the provision of assistance to the concerned parties to obtain the necessary information to make the right decision in a timely manner.

Dr. Dirar said in a press statement to the ministry media Wednesday that the expansion phase targeted completion of the system at the Ministry of Finance and expansion of its use to include, in addition to federal units, all other levels of government as well as the government bodies and companies in order to cover all the government financial transactions, renewing the commitment of the Ministry of Finance to continue the efforts of economic reform through the modern technology and full coordination with the National Information Center to update and improve the information technology infrastructure to achieve the general objectives of the State Reform Program in developing and modernizing the financial and accounting systems and enhancing the capabilities of the national economy.

In the same context, Dr. Dirar pointed out that the central system of the salaries computerization was being implemented in accordance with the targeted plan, referring the efforts being exerted in the application of e-payment.